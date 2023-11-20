Babybel has launched a limited-edition variant with a new super-sized version of its flagship product.

The snacking cheese brand has unveiled its Maxi Babybel, which comes in at 200g and is expected to hit shelves this month.

The product, which is 10 times larger than the Original Babybel, has been launched to serve demand for Christmas cheeseboard products.

The Maxi Babybel (rsp: £3.50) is made of 100% real cheese with only four ingredients, and has no added colours, flavours or preservatives. It is naturally rich in calcium and protein and features Babybel’s traditional red wax coating.

The brand said it followed “huge consumer demand” for the launch of a new larger SKU.

“We always listen to what our brand fans have to say, and they have been crying out for Maxi Babybel,” said Oliver Richmond, senior brand manager at Babybel. “The figures speak for themselves. With over 750k views on our TikTok launch video in the first 24 hours, the UK public are lining up to get their hands on Maxi Babybel.”

It launches into Morrisons, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Iceland and Ocado from November 2023 for a limited time only.