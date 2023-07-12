Gut health food brand Bio&Me has launched a duo of new single-serve prebiotic yoghurts.

Bio&Me said the Original variant would go on sale next week in 145 Asda stores, while both Original and Vanilla would also be listed by independent retailers (rsp: £1.20/150g).

The brand said its “gut-loving” on-the-go NPD had been created in response to demand from consumers for a smaller version of the 350g prebiotic live yoghurts it first launched in 2021, which are now listed in Asda, Co-op, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

Asda will also be listing a new strawberry variant of the larger 350g yoghurt line from next week.

Each Bio&Me yoghurt was said to contain “billions” of live and active cultures – with a count four times larger than any other yoghurt in the UK, it claimed.

The all-natural yoghurts also contain no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, thickeners or emulsifiers, and are low in lactose, high in protein, as well as being a source of calcium, B12, B2 and phosphorus.

Founded by gut health expert Dr Megan Rossi, the business – which also sells a range of granola, porridge and muesli – is now a B Corp-certified brand and secured a seven-figure cash injection last November in a bid to build on its rapid expansion.

Extending its yoghurt range and its Asda listing “further consolidates Bio&Me’s fast-track success trajectory”, it said, citing how the business had seen “record sales at the beginning of 2023”, where it sold more products in one month alone than in the whole of 2020.

“We are thrilled to be launching our new single-serve pots into Asda,” said Bio&Me co-founder and CEO Jon Walsh.

“Our prebiotic live yoghurts launched into the market in 2021 and are now listed in Asda, Co-op, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose,” he added. “Digestive health yoghurts are having a bit of a moment as evidenced by the Bio&Me yoghurt range, which is seeing a remarkable 54% year-on-year like-for-like value growth [based on internal sales data between February 2022 and February 2023].

“Consumers know that in buying a Bio&Me gut health product, they are buying a credible, scientifically backed product. We’re confident that Bio&Me is on the way to becoming a much-loved household brand,” he said.

“We’re on a mission to make looking after your gut health as easy and as accessible as possible,” Rossi added. “As a dietician and a scientist, I’m interested in delivering great-tasting food that also truly delivers on its health claims. This is what Bio&Me is all about. I’m excited to be launching these new convenient pots of gut-loving goodness to shoppers nationwide.”