Kevin White
Kevin is The Grocer’s fresh foods editor, overseeing our coverage related to the retail fresh foods sector, including dairy, meat, fish, poultry, fruit & veg and eggs, as well as the plant-based foods category.
He also assists in production of The Grocer’s annual Dairymen supplement, while also writing about food commodities, sourcing, sustainability, politics and regulation; and has appeared as a commentator on both radio and TV on the state of the UK food industry.
Prior to joining The Grocer in 2014, Kevin wrote about retail financial services for a Financial Times business publication, and began his career as a journalist working for regional newspapers in Wales.
Follow Kevin on Twitter: @KevWhite77
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610290
- Email:
- kevin.white@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Pig producers call for ‘lasting reform’ after £750m loss from backlog crisis
The National Pig Association is calling for structural changes to the sector in order to better share risk in the supply chain
- News
Medicine database launched to tackle antibiotic resistance in meat and dairy supply chains
The Food Industry Initiative on Antimicrobials has backed a new database to track usage of the medicines in cattle and sheep supply chains
- News
Milk & More expands partnership with wholesaler Wholegood
The partnership will see the Müller-owned doorstep delivery service sell an extra 150 lines
- News
Avara Foods slumps to loss amid ‘inflationary pressures not seen for a decade’
The poultry supplier saw a £16.9m profit swing to a £16.1m loss during the 2021/22 financial year
- News
2 Sisters owner Boparan and ForFarmers abandon animal feed joint venture
Boparan subsidiary 2Agriculture had hoped the jv would bring down feed prices
- News
Farmgate milk prices plunge by 12% in just one month
Pricing reached record highs last year, driving significant retail price inflastion across the dairy category
- Reports
Retailers reveal strategic meat deals as prices rise
Meat & poultry promotions continued their long-running decline this year
- News
Arla warns of tough year ahead after 2022 trading ‘volatility’
The dairy giant saw branded volumes fall last year as the cost of living crisis kicked in
- Reports
How meat & poultry performed at Christmas
While meat & poultry volumes are down year on year, Christmas offered a glimmer of positivity
- Category Report
Will rising prices mince British meat? Meat & poultry category report 2023
As input costs soar, meat is getting pricier – and skint shoppers are cutting back. How can British producers hold on to their sales?
- Comment & Opinion
Will the new Department for Energy Security better support food and drink businesses?
The new department, headed by Grant Shapps, is the most eye-catching move in the PM’s mini reshuffle
- News
Wyke Farms sees sales and profit rise, despite soaring costs
The supplier said the cost of producing cheddar had doubled since the start of its accounting period
- News
Chicken supply facing ‘crisis’ due to low returns, producer claims
Herefordshire-based Jo Hilditch of Whittern Farms warned the sector could suffer the same problems as seen in eggs in recent months
- News
Milk & More teams up with reusable packaging startup Again
The partership will see Again clean packaging sold via Milk & More before selling it back to brands to be refilled and reused on the service
- News
Lactalis revamps Seriously Cheese Nuggets with new name and recipe
The relaunched Seriously Crispy Melts now include cheddar and mozzarella for a ‘meltier’ centre
- News
Pensworth Dairy to close after loss of biggest customer
The supplier is claiming it has been ‘forced out of business’ after Freshways bought its biggest customer
- News
2 Sisters set to close Llangefni factory with more than 700 jobs at risk
The poultry giant said the decision to shutter the plant was a response to the ‘continuing’ cost challenges facing the sector
- Analysis & Features
Commodities outlook: will food prices finally ease in 2023?
Global warming, the war in Ukraine, and China’s slowdown are some of the crucial factors affecting food commodities in 2023
- Analysis & Features
In graphs: Key commodity pricing data to 2023
Where now for commodity prices?
- News
Four pints of milk reaches all time high price point
A fresh wave of milk price increases has been implemented in the mults, with some products now more than 70% pricier than a year ago