Kevin White

Kevin is The Grocer’s fresh foods editor, overseeing our coverage related to the retail fresh foods sector, including dairy, meat, fish, poultry, fruit & veg and eggs, as well as the plant-based foods category.



He also assists in production of The Grocer’s annual Dairymen supplement, while also writing about food commodities, sourcing, sustainability, politics and regulation; and has appeared as a commentator on both radio and TV on the state of the UK food industry.



Prior to joining The Grocer in 2014, Kevin wrote about retail financial services for a Financial Times business publication, and began his career as a journalist working for regional newspapers in Wales.



Follow Kevin on Twitter: @KevWhite77