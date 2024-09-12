Biotiful Gut Health has launched two SKUs into its organic kefir drinks range.

The new SKUs – Blossom Honey and Vanilla Chai (rsp: £2.75/ 500ml) – had been chosen for being “highly on trend” flavours, the brand said.

The range is made with whole British organic milk, is high in protein and is packed with calcium, vitamins and minerals, containing nothing artificial.

It launched into Ocado, Booths and Whole Foods Market at the start of the month, with Sainsbury’s to follow later in September.

The two flavours will sit alongside the Original Biotiful Organic Kefir Drink.

“Here at Biotiful, our focus is on offering consumers only the best-tasting clean and natural products, so organic sits perfectly within our drinks range,” said Biotiful Gut Health CEO and founder Natasha Bowes. “There’s a reason why 60% of people with gut health issues buy organic – and we’re delighted to be offering them even more choice with our two new delicious organic drinks: Blossom Honey and Vanilla Chai.”

The launch has coincided with the start of the UK Soil Association’s Organic September.