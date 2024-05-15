Biotiful Gut Health has launched a more than £1m TV advertising campaign, starting this week.

The new TV advert will run across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky and is the biggest yet for the yoghurt and kefir brand.

The TV advert demonstrates how Biotiful Kefir is “a bit of nature” and brings it to customer’s breakfast bowl.

It opens with a montage of nature before transitioning to a bird’s eye view of the kefir bottle, showing how the power of nature flows into the product through billions of live cultures, protein and calcium.

The campaign was developed by independent London agency Above + Beyond and is based on a new platform for the brand: Super. Naturally.

“The brilliant creative behind our new ad highlights the intrinsic link between the power of nature and our own naturally delicious Kefir,” said Natasha Bowes, founder and CEO of Biotiful Gut Health.

“Gut health awareness is growing rapidly in the UK and this campaign will go a long way to helping educate consumers on both the importance of good gut health and the role that kefir can play in improving it.”

The TV advert is part of a seven-figure above-the-line campaign including OOH, digital, PR and influencer activity.

It builds on previous advertising campaigns in September 2023 and at the start of this year as the brand continues to step up its marketing activity “to educate the nation on the simple and tasty solution to better gut health”.

It will run for four weeks from 15 May in TV and OOH nationwide.

“We look forward to seeing how consumers react to our new advertising – hopefully they will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it,” said Bowes.