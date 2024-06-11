Biotiful Gut Health has launched a range of dessert-inspired kefir drinks as part of its commitment to make gut health accessible to all.

The Delightful Kefir Drinks range (rsp:£2.25/500g) includes three SKUs: Banoffee Pie, Caramelised Biscuit and Lemon Drizzle.

The brand said the range was designed to democratise gut health by offering a naturally delicious drink combining mainstream dessert-inspired flavours with healthy kefir full of live cultures.

All three products are a source of calcium and vitamin B12, as well as being high in protein and low in fat.

The range will initially launch with Ocado exclusively, marking 10 years with the online retailer.

“I’m excited to see how consumers respond to this Delightful Kefir Drinks launch – combining health and taste in one truly accessible and naturally delicious proposition,” said Natasha Bowes, CEO and founder of Biotiful Gut Health. “With Ocado becoming Biotiful’s first major retailer 10 years ago, it feels like a fantastic way to mark this anniversary with the launch of our newest drinks range.”

Online, social media and influencer activity will also be run to support the launch and anniversary.

Biotiful Gut Health will also be running sampling at both the Ocado head office in Hatfield and the Ocado consumer service hub in Sunderland – with bespoke cupcakes made in the same flavours as the Delightful range.

