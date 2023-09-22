Cathedral City has expanded its plant-based range with the launch of two new SKUs.

The Saputo Dairy UK brand’s Our Plant Based Extra Mature Block (rsp: £3.60) and Our Plant Based Cheddar Flavour Spread (rsp: £2.75) have launched in 210 Sainsbury’s stores.

Made with coconut oil, the plant-based range now comprises six lines including Block, Grated and Sandwich Slice formats, along with a Spring Onion & Cracked Black Pepper Alternative to Soft Cheese.

The Extra Mature Block SKU was launched in response to consumer feedback for a cheddar alternative with a stronger flavour profile on social media and via the brand’s consumer careline.

“We are always listening to what our consumers want, so that’s why are a particularly excited about Our Plant Based Extra Mature Block,” said Neil Stewart, head of marketing for Cathedral City at Saputo UK. “Cathedral City is known for having multiple great tasting strengths, our Plant Based is now no different with the introduction of an Extra Mature variety.”

The new Cheddar Flavour Spread has a smooth and creamy texture, with a cheddar flavour in an easy-to-use spreadable format.

“We are keen to continuously innovate in the plant-based cheese category, which is why we have used our knowledge and expertise and applied them to a spreadable cheese alternative,” added Stewart.

”Households across the country can now enjoy the creamy, smooth texture of Our Plant Based Cheddar Flavoured Spread.”

These latest launches reinforced the brand’s commitment to becoming an innovative plant-based producer, Stewart added.

The brand claimed it now had the second-highest volume market share in plant-based cheese alternatives since its launch in 2022. The range brings in 68,000 new buyers into plant-based per month, contributing 44% of the category’s growth, Cathedral City said.

The launch follows a move into red leicester and smoked cheese by the brand earlier this month.