Clawson Farms has launched a range of six new wax truckle cheeses.

The dairy range aims to disrupt the category with “characterful” branding and well-loved flavours, which have been elevated by premium ingredients or a flavour twist, the brand said.

The new flavoured cheese range (rsp: £5.50/ 150g-200g) has a spectrum of sweet and savoury flavours.

It includes a vintage cheddar, a red leicester with scotch bonnet and harissa, a wensleydale with cranberry, elderflower and marmalade, a wensleydale with mango and ginger, an extra-mature cheddar with truffle & honey, and a naturally oak-smoked mature cheddar.

Each truckle is named with an accompanying hand-drawn diagram, including Wizard’s Fire for the red leicester, Castaway for the ginger wensleydale and Gunpowder for the smoked cheddar.

The other variants are named Dormouse Delight, represented by Dorothea the dormouse, on the cranberry wensleydale; Truffle Seeker, which features foraging pig Fred on the truffle variant; and Captain Bulldog for the vintage cheddar, which has Bertie the bulldog on the front.

The brand said this would inject innovation and personality into the “traditional category”.

“Our research shows there is a real desire for unusual flavours and distinct branding for truckle cheeses, particularly in delis and farm shops,” said Bill Mathieson, MD of Clawson Farms. “We are bringing to the sector something original in terms of taste and premium in terms of quality.”

He added the brand were tapping into farm shops and delis where shoppers have more time to browse and taste.

“Traditionally truckles have been bought for special occasions and gifts, but our insight shows more people are now buying them to enjoy as a treat for themselves,” he said.