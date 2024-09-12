Freshways has continued its recent acquisition drive by snapping up Haverfordwest-based milk supplier Totally Welsh Dairy.

The processor, which acquired Müller’s Milk & More last December and bought bread wholesaler Coultons in March, did not disclose the value of the deal, announced today.

The purchase, which marks a big move into Wales for the Surrey-headquartered processor, was described as a “strategic acquisition” by Freshways and one that heralded an expansion in its footprint and an enhancement of its product offering.

Totally Welsh, established in 1990, had built a “strong reputation” for providing “high-quality milk” sourced from local Welsh farmers within a 40-mile radius of its bottling plant in Pembrokeshire, Freshways said, and boasted impressive sustainability credentials due to its use of reusable glass milk bottles.

It also operates its own doorstep delivery service to around 7,400 customers in the Cardiff and Swansea areas, in addition to supplying branded milk and other dairy products to schools, wholesalers and retailers.

The business has recently completed building work on a new glass bottling line with a capacity of one million pints a week – the first of its kind to be built in the UK for four decades – which would now also be used to serve Milk & More’s doorstep customers, Freshways said.

As part of its deal for Milk & More, Freshways declined to take up the opportunity to use the now-closed Hanworth glass bottling plant in west London – opening opportunities up for it to source glass bottling from other suppliers.

The mid-market processor added the integration of the Milk & More business into its supply chain had already allowed it to expand its home delivery services and enhance its sustainability efforts by offering customers the choice between refillable glass-bottled milk and renewable cartons.

Adding Totally Welsh to its portfolio would further build on this work, it said.

The latest accounts for Totally Welsh’s parent company Mark Hunter Ltd, posted with Companies House, revealed the business grew turnover by 45.9% to £25.1m in the year to 30 April 2023. Operating profit rose by 144% to just under £598,000.

Totally Welsh’s existing operations would “continue seamlessly” in the wake of the deal, Freshways said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Totally Welsh Dairy into the Freshways family,” said Freshways MD Bali Nijjar.

“Their commitment to quality and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values. This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers with an expanded range of products while supporting local Welsh farmers. Additionally, the recent integration of Milk & More has strengthened our delivery capabilities, enabling us to meet the growing demand for convenient, sustainable dairy products.”

Totally Welsh owner and MD Mark Hunter said the sale would “ensure the future growth and development for Totally Welsh”, creating “new opportunities for the company and its dedicated work force”.

Under the guidance of Freshways, the Totally Welsh brand “will grow to become the nationally recognised brand it deserves to be”, he added.