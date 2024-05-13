Cashew-based cheese alternative brand I am Nut OK has secured its first national listing with Ocado.

The online retailer will stock the brand’s cashew-based parmesan Oh, Grate (rsp: £4.99), cultured cashew Fetamorphosis (rsp: £5.99) and soy-based Bluffalo Notzarella (rsp: £4.99) from May.

The brand used real cheese cultures to create techniques to ferment cashew nuts into a range of artisanal products.

Co-founder Angela Chou said there was “untapped potential” in the category, which was why the brand was “creating new expectations, not mimicking”.

It was focused on “disrupting the plant-based category by championing transparency and taste”, according to the brand.

“The brand is focused on developing a new category, products that are uniquely delicious in their own way and not just made for vegans but people who love good food,” said co-founder Nivi Jasa. “Ocado is a trend setter and our fermented cashew-based cheeses, although vegan, are relatable to anyone that loves a bold flavour!

“One of the biggest problems for brands in our category, and the wider plant-based category, is that consumers just don’t trust what’s in the stuff,” he added.

The brand was founded in 2017 and has a range of foodservice clients including Yard Sale Pizza and Vagabond wine bars.