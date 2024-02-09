Kerrygold owner Ornua has appointed Conor Galvin as its new chief executive.

Galvin will take over the role at the dairy co-op in May following a ”comprehensive selection process” led by a board subcommittee.

He joins Ornua from Dairygold Co-operative Society, where he became CEO in January 2022.

He has worked at Dairygold since 2014, holding a number of roles in its senior leadership team before becoming CEO in January 2022.

Prior to joining Dairygold, Galvin was finance director with DCC’s food & beverage division, and he was also country finance manager with Procter & Gamble in Ireland.

“Conor has a deep knowledge of the dairy sector and has extensive senior executive experience,” said Aidan O’Driscoll, Ornua co-operative chair. “He is deeply committed to the co-operative nature of the dairy business and has a strong focus on working in close partnership with key stakeholders.”

He will take over from Donal Buggy, who has been Ornua’s interim CEO since last September.

“Donal’s tireless commitment to the business has been vital during this transition period, and he will remain in his current role of interim chief executive until May, and thereafter continue in his role of group chief financial officer,” said O’Driscoll.

Originally from a farming background, Galvin is a science graduate from University College Dublin and holds an MBA from the Smurfit Business School.

He is also a qualified accountant.

“I am honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to lead Ornua into the future,” said Galvin. “For decades, Ornua has delivered significant value for Irish dairy families through the strong connection that it creates between farmers and consumers.”

He added he would “encourage collaboration at all levels within the industry to positively address the challenges that face the sector in the years ahead”.

“Ornua has demonstrated a long-term vision of growth and investment, and I look forward to leading the next phase of that development,” said Galvin.