Lactalis UK & Ireland has announced the launch of a premium brie from its Président brand.

Président Extra Creamy Brie (rsp: £2.95) comes in a “distinctive extra deep, oval shape” and is made to be creamy when cold and even creamier when baked.

The brand said the mild and creamy cheese was “highly versatile” but had “special melting properties and extra depth” which made it best enjoyed hot.

”Our latest launch for the Président brand taps into new usage occasions and has already been proven to drive frequency of purchase, and incremental sales, with its versatility in hot and cold dishes,” said Héloïse Le Norcy-Trott, group marketing director for Lactalis UK & Ireland.

“We are especially proud of this recipe that melts perfectly for an extra-creamy indulgence when baked.”

Following a successful trial period in Ocado, the cheese will now be permanently available with the online retailer.

“Président Extra Creamy Brie will also appeal to consumers looking for everyday pleasures amidst ongoing cost pressures,” Le Norcy-Trott added. “With more people opting for ‘’big nights in’’ and indulging in cheese, Président Extra Creamy Brie offers an affordable yet luxurious option for at-home consumption with friends and family.”

Lactalis claimed the Président brand was performing well in the wider cheese market and had grown 12% in value year on year thanks to strong awareness and high-quality French provenance and taste.