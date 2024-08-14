Arla Foods is launching its long-awaited Lurpak Plant Based with a minimal ingredients list.

The plant-based butter, which will roll into retail in the UK and Denmark this month, contains only nine ingredients.

The SKU is made from rapeseed oil, coconut oil, shea oil, water, oat, culture, salt, carrot concentrate and lemon concentrate.

Promising the “great taste and quality that the premium butter brand is renowned for”, Lurpak Plant Based will be available to British shoppers from 21 August.

The brand was keen to highlight its ongoing commitment to dairy farmers, who had voiced opposition when the plans for a plant-based SKU first came to light.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, dairy is and always will be at the heart of Arla,” said Peter Giørtz-Carlsen, executive vice-president and COO of Arla Foods. “But in order to strengthen the position of our brands and attract new consumers, we have to innovate.

“We believe there is room for both dairy and non-dairy in a healthy, sustainable diet and our new innovation in plant-based allows us to offer our shoppers that choice within our brand portfolio.”

The brand said Lurpak Plant Based aimed to meet changing consumer demands and new consumption habits.

“The launch of Lurpak Plant Based gives us the opportunity to bring the quality and taste of Lurpak to consumers,” added Giørtz-Carlsen. “This ultimately ensures we continue driving growth across our portfolio and creating value that goes back to our farmer owners.”

Arla has not yet confirmed retail pricing but said it will be a similar price point to Lurpak Spreadable.