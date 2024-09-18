M&S and Müller have taken action following the publication of footage showing dairy cow abuse at dairies supplying their businesses.

The footage from animal rights activist Joey Carbstrong revealed workers secretly hitting, kicking and swearing at cows at two farms, one an RSPCA Assured M&S Select Farm and the other supplying milk to Müller Milk & Ingredients.

The undercover filming took place at Church Farm near Chichester in West Sussex and Heaths of Stockton at Stockton Grange Farm in Newport.

“The dairy industry views sentient animals as machines, to be exploited until exhaustion for profit and then slaughtered,” said Carbstrong. “With this mindset, it’s no wonder these sensitive, curious beings are also systematically abused when the workers think no one is watching.

“Supermarkets like M&S that engage in humane-washing this industry should be held accountable for serious breaches of advertising standards,” he added. “How many more exposés do there need to be before the public are fed up?”

M&S has since removed the farm from its supply chain and launched a full investigation with the RSPCA.

“This footage is completely unacceptable, and the treatment of the animals is a disgrace,” said a spokesperson for the retailer. “We care deeply about animal welfare and are doing everything possible to ensure behaviours like this are never repeated.”

Müller confirmed the person in the footage had been dismissed with immediate effect and is conducting a full investigation.

“This upsetting and unacceptable behaviour is in no way representative of the high health and welfare standards we require from our supplying farms,” said a spokesperson for Müller.

“We do not tolerate animal cruelty or poor welfare conditions on any of our supplying farms, and we work closely with suppliers to ensure our strict standards are adhered to, and regular Red Tractor dairy assurance scheme checks are carried out.”

Carbstrong has called for the public to move past the “archaic dairy industry and opt for plant-based foods instead”.