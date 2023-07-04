Mondelez has revamped its Dairylea Lunchables snacking range with a new name and improved recipe.

The range will now be called Lunchers, to align the product with the rest of the Dairylea snacking portfolio which includes Dunkers, Snackers and Filled Crackers, Mondelez said.

Targeted at families looking for quick and convenient snacks, Lunchers were also ideal for “easy out-of-home consumption on busy days”, the supplier added, with the range available with ham or chicken options alongside crackers and Dairylea cheese.

Containing no artificial colours or flavours, the revamped range contained less salt and saturated fat, “while still being a good source of calcium and protein and maintaining the same great taste and quality as our other Dairylea products”, said Ria Rianti, senior brand manager at Mondelez International.

“The Dairylea range has been trusted by parents to deliver tasty and convenient cheese snacks for over 70 years, with 91% brand awareness,” she added, citing data from insight firm Metrix Lab in 2021.

“Snacking cheese has been a key driver of category growth over a number of years, adding £56m since 2020 [NIQ 31 December 2022], and Dairylea has contributed significantly to this growth through performance on our core range and innovation,” she claimed.

“We would recommend retailers give Lunchers a prominent position in chillers to make the most of the launch.”

The Dairylea brand enjoyed solid growth last year, according to data for The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Brands report [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2022], after a slump in sales during the pandemic.

Value sales climbed by 13.1% to £170.1m, while volumes rose by 10.8%, despite an average price hike of 2.1%.

Mondelez put this down to “families returning to busy, on-the-go routines and selecting Dairylea for these snacking needs”.