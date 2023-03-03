Mondelez has launched a new spring Philadelphia marketing campaign – which includes a tie-up with stablemate Ritz – in a bid to play up the versatility of the cream cheese brand.

The Simply Better with Philadelphia campaign aimed to showcase “the ways in which Philadelphia’s high quality and great taste elevates the meals and moments in which they’re eaten”, Mondelez said.

The activation for the push is underpinned by extensive in-store, digital and social support.

The visuals will feature food-focused imagery alongside relevant and relatable messages, reminding shoppers what Philadelphia can bring to their meal, the brand said.

And in a move Mondelez said was “sure to attract attention”, Philadelphia is also “hijacking” lunch-themed street signs up and down the country “to drive home the message that Bread Street, for example, would be Simply Better with Philadelphia”.

As part of the campaign, the Philadelphia brand is teaming up with fellow Mondelez brand Ritz to launch side-by-side, corresponding out-of-home adverts.

One ad shows Ritz biscuits by themselves, paired with another ad next to it that sees the biscuits now accompanied by Philadelphia. Between them, the two placements state that if there’s ‘one thing we can all agree on… it’s simply better with Philadelphia’.

“Retailers can take advantage of the Ritz and Philadelphia partnership to drive linked sales in store,” said Philadelphia UK brand manager Nancy Galvin.

“We’re so excited to be rolling out our new campaign for Philadelphia this spring,” she added. “We want shoppers to know that a good meal doesn’t have to be complicated – instead, they can be made Simply Better with Philadelphia. With its great taste and quality, it’s such a simple and quick addition that can really make all the difference.”