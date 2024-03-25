Müller’s Frijj has expanded out of its usual on-the-go heartland with the launch of a large ‘take-home’ carton.

Shoppers will be able to purchase 950ml cartons of Müller Frijj in fudge brownie and strawberry flavours from the end of March in Asda, with other retailers to follow.

The new take-home format is made with British milk.

The launch will be supported by the brand’s multimillion-pound masterbrand TV campaign and from May the return of its ‘Feel The Urjj’ marketing push across radio, OOH and social media.

“We think there is a huge opportunity for category growth in milk drinks,” said Becky Spellman, associate marketing manager at Müller Yogurt & Desserts.

“They are already purchased by 33% of households, but if we can offer the right pack sizes and flavours to fulfil the needs of both on-the-go and at-home shoppers, we can really fuel growth in this sector.”

Spellman added smaller on the go formats were most prominent in the sector, accounting for 55% of flavoured milk drinks’ total value.

“But with larger take-home sizes accounting for over 40%, this represents a great opportunity,” she said.

According to Müller, the Frijj brand has grown by 19% in value sales over the past year and has increased its market share to over 11%.

“We want to build on these encouraging figures and drive even more sales for our customers,” said Spellman.