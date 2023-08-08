The Collective has launched a new range of pouches designed to act as an entire breakfast for children.

The yoghurt brand’s new Brekkie range comes in two flavours – blueberry and banana – and have only 7g of sugar per 110g pouch. This, The Collective said, made them much lower than the majority of kids’ breakfast bars and ambient fruited yoghurt, which typicaly contained 20g-30g of sugar per 100g.

They are also made with whole milk yoghurt, live cultures, wholegrain oats and fruit. In line with the rest of the brand’s offerings, they contain no artificial flavours or sweeteners, are a source of protein, gluten-free and fortified with vitamin D.

The brand said it hoped to target the one in 10 children who did not currently eat breakfast with the new “mess-free” pouches, which can be eaten on the go.

“With the insights we had on the breakfast occasion and a lack of offerings for children − which balanced great taste and health – we set about on the mission of developing a delicious-tasting solution for time-poor, yet health-conscious, families,” said Tor Hunt-Taylor, marketing director of The Collective UK.

“Being famous for our convenient pouch format, and with our leadership position in kids’ yoghurts, we’ve played to our strengths and are incredibly excited to launch Brekkie, broadening our range into a new occasion, not just for the brand, but for the total kids market,” she added.

The pouches have a similar design to its Suckies range, with Alfie, the brand’s dog mascot, and features illustrations designed to appeal to primary schoolchildren. They are also fully recyclable at home.

The range will be launching nationwide in October, supported by a digital, shopper marketing and paid social campaign as well as sampling activities to drive trial and educate parents on the benefits of the range.