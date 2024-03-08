The Collective has launched a limited-edition strawberry matcha flavour gourmet yoghurt.

The triple layer yoghurt sandwiches strawberry compote, gourmet yoghurt and matcha sauce.

The brand said the flavour of matcha could be strong and bitter, which was why it had added vanilla and chosen a slightly lighter matcha profile.

The strawberry layer had a “true-to-fruit, fresh burst of sweetness” to create a counterpoint to matcha.

“We’re delighted with this utterly unique limited-edition flavour,” said Tor Hunt-Taylor, marketing director at The Collective. “It is unexpected and utterly mouthwatering as an eating experience.”

The brand added it wanted its limited-edition offerings to showcase the brand’s position in “great taste and exciting eating experiences”.

“Our role has always been to the dairy shaker uppers, making fresh yoghurts more exciting for consumers,” Hunt-Taylor added. “Our gourmet limited-edition does just this, the product team have smashed it.”

The launch is supported by a largely digital-based campaign, taking inspiration from the packaging and east Asian posters and comic book styles, focusing on social media, influencers and shopper marketing.

“We hope it‘s an utterly lip-smackin’ treat for anyone who tries it,” said Hunt-Taylor. “We can’t wait to hear what people have to say about it.”

The limited-edition product is available in Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Waitrose now.