Yeo Valley Organic has launched a range of snack-size Greek Recipe Fruited strained yoghurts, rich in protein.

The snacking yoghurts will launch in Sainsbury’s in April in three fruit flavours: Lemon, Peach & Raspberry and Strawberry & Passion fruit.

Each pot (rsp: £1.35/150g) contains 12g of protein, calcium, vitamins B12 and B2, and nothing artificial, said the brand.

The launch is part of Yeo Valley’s long-term strategy to “nurture and nourish people and planet, by inspiring people to make healthier and more sustainable food choices“.

The brand also hopes to make organic more accessible with the new snacking yoghurts.

“This product supports our mission to drive change to a more natural food system by offering an organic, wholesome, and filling snack in the yoghurt aisle where similar high-protein strained yoghurts typically contain ultra-processed ingredients such as artificial sweeteners,” said Tor Crockatt, head of marketing at Yeo Valley.

“Consumers love to snack… However, there is growing concern about ultra-processed foods, and it is not always easy to find healthy and convenient snacks without artificial ingredients,” added Crockatt. “We want to help people discover delicious, wholesome, and filling yoghurt snacks to help maintain energy and focus throughout the day naturally.”

The new product is in addition to Yeo Valley Organic’s new Greek Recipe range, featuring a relaunch of it’s ‘Super Thick’ strained natural yoghurt, which is available in 450g and 850g formats.

Crockatt said the brand wanted to make it easier for shoppers to find and understand the range.

“By relaunching it as Greek Recipe, our research has shown that consumers instantly recognise it as healthy with a thick and creamy consistency,” she said.

It will relaunch in stores from 2 April.