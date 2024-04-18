Wilko has relaunched click & collect nationwide from over 200 locations, using the store estate of new owner The Range.

Shoppers can choose from over 30,000 products on Wilko.com and collect as little as two hours later at no extra charge. Wilko’s own recently opened five stores – in Exeter, Luton, Plymouth, St Albans and Rotherham – are also among the collection points.

Wilko first launched click & collect early in 2023 as part of its turnaround strategy, which ended when the retailer collapsed into administration in August.

CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, bought the Wilko brand and online business from administrators in September, before relaunching home delivery and opening new Wilko ‘concept’ stores.

“We’re getting great feedback as we reopen Wilko stores as part of our ongoing rollout programme,” said CDS Superstores CEO Alex Simpkin.

“We’re also getting lots of requests from loyal customers asking when their town or city will be next.

“This latest addition to Wilko.com means we can make products available immediately in over 200 new locations so busy customers and their families can easily get the things they need for their home and garden jobs.”