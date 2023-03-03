Low & no alcohol DTC service DryDrinker.com has opened to the trade.

Smaller and independent trade businesses can now trial and test its range of low & no alcohol drinks, which to date has only been available to consumers.

New customers will benefit from a limited time offer of 10% off when they sign up, with complimentary delivery on all orders over £100.

There’s no minimum spend, and all orders placed before 5pm are eligible for next-day delivery.

The platform, which was founded by drinks industry veteran Stuart Elkington in 2017, enabled trade accounts to “offer more to their own customers seeking the same taste of top-notch tipples they know and love, with a fraction of the abv”.

DryDrinker.com said its mission was to “offer delicious and unique alternatives to anyone who doesn’t want to drink, can’t drink, or wants a little help drinking less”.

“Launching our offering to trade customers is something I’ve always wanted to do and now seems like the right time,” said Elkington.

“It’s a hard time for a lot of businesses out there and with no & low alcohol becoming more popular, I wanted to put together a flexible offering that could help serve dry drinkers across the UK a little better.”

It comes as low & no value sales have grown 3.7% year on year across Europe, according to the latest IRI ‘FMCG Demand Signals’ report.

In response, the booze behemoths are busily innovating in low & no. Asahi, for instance, debuted an alcohol-free version of its Super Dry beer in the UK in January; and Molson Coors last month unveiled a 0.0% abv version of its Staropramen Czech pilsner.