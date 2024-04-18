Fridge Raiders has launched a masterbrand marketing campaign backed by a £2.2m strategic investment.

Its new Get the Day Done campaign was developed in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi, and is designed to deepen the brand’s emotional connection with adult consumers while amplifying brand awareness and increasing market share.

The campaign centres on Fridge Raiders as a convenient, high-protein option for busy lifestyles, the brand said.

It portrays tired and weary workers striving to persevere through their workday, until they find renewed motivation from a familiar, delicious, and high-protein snack, with the phrase “work hard, snack harder”.

The campaign is scheduled to run in two bursts, commencing on 8 April and 19 August respectively, and will run across various media platforms including TV, out of home, digital and influencer partnerships.

It also highlights the product’s high protein content, flavour and 100% chicken breast ingredients.

“The campaign idea was born from the insight that modern consumers’ lives are incredibly demanding, and they look to snacks to enable them to overcome the daily challenges we all face and ‘get the day done’,” said Chris Doe, UK marketing and innovation director at Pilgrim’s Food Masters.

“As a brand, we’re focused on giving consumers a reason to choose us over other snacks, by communicating the positive benefits of our protein-rich products,” added Doe. “We’re excited for the future of Fridge Raiders, as we continue to invite more consumers to try our delicious snacks of substance.”

The launch aligns with Fridge Raiders’ expansion of its Poppers range, which is now available in Tesco and Asda, with more listings following later in the year, the brand said.