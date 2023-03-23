Gressingham Foods has invested in new packaging, designed to reduce its carbon footprint and impact on the environment.

The new packaging has been developed with suppliers Coveris and Ravenwood. It allows the brand to save over 24 tonnes of waste material a year and reduce carbon emissions by 3,400.96 kg of CO2e per year.

The new linerless labels replace Gressingham’s previous packaging process, which involved Darfresh film, thermoformers and hand-applied cardboard sleeves. A third stage was also sometimes used to apply a promotional label, meaning the previous packaging process could involve up to six people.

“As one of the only independent brands in the meat, fish and poultry aisle, we needed the linerless labels to mimic the appearance of the sleeve packaging as much as possible in order to retain our brand recognition and shelf appeal, whilst proving that more eco-friendly packaging changes can be achieved in the sector,” said Rebecca Alderton, brand manager at Gressingham Foods.

“Working with Coveris and Ravenwood has been hugely successful, with both companies understanding our two-part vision to reduce our carbon footprint, whilst retaining our premium look and feel,” said Alderton.

The new packaging is lighter, has less waste and fewer reel changeovers and rolls out on shelves from this month.

“Switching to linerless has meant the sleeves are now automatically applied, with less waste and a reduced sleeve material weight,” said Dave Gooding, commercial director at Ravenwood. “The result? Carbon emissions are massively reduced.”