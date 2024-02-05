Noble Foods has launched a campaign for its flagship brand – The Happy Egg Co – following a design overhaul unveiled last month.

The new advertising campaign spans primetime TV, radio and digital channels plus social media and OOH to reach 96% of families in the UK with the brand’s promise – ‘happy hens lay tasty eggs’.

The campaign has a particular focus on the welfare of its hens and features four of the brand’s real, free-range farmers, filmed on site at one of the brand’s farms.

It launches on 5 February nationwide, in a strategic move by Noble Foods to land ahead of Shrove Tuesday.

The significant investment behind the brand’s refreshed look and feel will see The Happy Egg Co become the first egg brand to advertise on primetime TV.

“We want to give consumers better understanding of the benefits of buying from The Happy Egg Co, and how our farmers care for their flocks,” said Kate Charman, senior brand manager at Noble Foods.

“Working with four of our farmers for the campaign was great fun,” she added. “The truth is, they are passionate on or off-screen, so we knew they would be the best champions of the brand.”

This comes following its first complete design overhaul since 2018, which included packaging, PoS, website and social media, launched last month, designed to emphasise animal welfare. New packs are already in stores across the UK.

“We hope the campaign creates more awareness of the British farming community and how important great welfare is for the best produce,” said Charman.