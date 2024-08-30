Sainsbury’s has announced the launch of a development group to support its egg farmers and protect its supply.

The Sainsbury’s Egg Group is an industry first and will launch next month in collaboration with the retailer’s three main egg packers.

It will include over 100 farmers from across the UK who supply it with eggs.

Part of this includes a commitment from the retailer to always pay the cost of production or above for eggs.

The hope is it will provide financial reassurance in a volatile market, and give confidence to farmers to invest in future business advancements,

It also lays the foundations for better communication and alignment on decisions, driving improvement for both farmers and customers.

“We know how important eggs are for our customers but we’re also aware of the challenges facing egg farmers, such as increased production costs and sustainability targets,” said Gavin Hodgson, director of agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture at Sainsbury’s.

Gillian Potter, an egg farmer form North Yorkshire, said the new group gave “peace of mind that we can expect to receive a fair return” as well as allowing them to “consider and plan future investment”.

The group will also be supported to drive continuous improvements in animal welfare, including by sharing data and insights between farms.

The retailer has worked in a similar way with its Dairy Development Group for over 15 years, significantly improving cow health and producing, on average, an extra 1,000 litres of milk each year, it said.

Those signing up for the group must also commit to carbon reduction in their production and an annual carbon footprint assessment.

“We’re proud of our history in innovating and supporting the egg industry and our strong relationships with suppliers is the key to making change,” said Hodgson. “Last year we moved from one-year to five-year partnerships with our egg supply base to give them confidence in their businesses.

“The new Sainsbury’s Egg Group aims to further support farmers, helping shift to more sustainable and resilient production,” he added.