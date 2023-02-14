Emma Weinbren
Emma Weinbren is managing editor at The Grocer.
As second-in-command to the editor-in-chief, Emma is responsible for the day-to-day running of The Grocer in print and leads The Grocer's features desk.
Emma won the PPA New Talent Award for New Section Editor of the Year in 2016.
Prior to joining The Grocer in 2016, Emma was deputy and features editor at Chemist+Druggist, a weekly magazine and website for UK pharmacists.
Follow Emma on Twitter: @EmmaWeinbren
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610488
- Email:
- emma.weinbren@thegrocer.co.uk
- Comment & Opinion
Holland & Barrett’s DNA testing trial signals its wellness ambitions
The trial with DnaNudge at its Marble Arch store could lead to a wider rollout
- Comment & Opinion
Why the drink formerly known as Lilt could thrive in the Fanta stable
The ‘totally tropical’ drink will benefit from the marketing prowess that has established Fanta as the unofficial drink of Halloween
- Category Report
How bog-standard bog roll can thrive in the crisis: household category report 2023
Premium toilet paper is being outshone by cheaper own-label lines. Can brands tempt shoppers to spend more?
- Comment & Opinion
How robots, AR glasses and oven-free kitchens will change cooking by 2040
Mintel believes AR glasses, kitchen farms and metaverse cooking games are the future. Here are its top predictions for UK kitchens in 2040
- Comment & Opinion
Now it’s the turn of supermarkets to turn up the heat on vegan NPD
Supermarkets are further democratising veganism with their concerted own-label efforts
- Analysis & Features
Cereal 2022: Giants Kellogg’s and Nestle win against own label
Brands have fared better than own label cereals in the tough conditions of the past year, despite costing more
- Analysis & Features
Dairy – butters & spreads 2022: Spreads slip as lockdowns come to end
If there’s one category that sums up the toll of inflation in grocery, it’s butters and spreads
- Analysis & Features
Personal care – beauty 2022: Skincare gets a premium makeover
Skincare giants are increasingly turning to science-based ingredients to add value to the category, in which prices have risen an average 4.2%
- Analysis & Features
Fresh fruit & veg 2022: fresh produce hit by ‘tough 12 months’
Fruit & veg has borne the brunt of the cost of living crisis
- Comment & Opinion
Prime sports energy drink: what’s the secret of its success?
Prime may seem like a standard sports drink, but YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul have quickly created a sales phenomenon
- Comment & Opinion
Christmas dinner offers frozen sector the chance to shine as never before
There was a real sense of optimism at the BFFF’s annual luncheon bash, with the sector believing it is ‘part of the solution’
- Category Report
Can brands bring world cuisine home? World cuisine category report 2022
Branded, premium ready meals are growing as shoppers trade down from restaurant fare. Where are the largest opportunities?
- Reports
Sushi from Brazil? The new wave of Latin food coming to the world cuisine aisles
Think of Brazil and a few things will naturally come to mind. Carnival. Samba. Caipirinhas. And… sushi?
- Comment & Opinion
Supporting the likes of FareShare should be one of Jeremy Hunt’s easier decisions
Over 90% of charities receiving food from FareShare have experienced a rise in demand. Over half (51%) are helping people in full-time employment
- Analysis & Features
Seven key questions on the HFSS rules
As the first element of the rules officially comes into force, what is set in stone, and what remains up for debate?
- Category Report
Can the chocolate giants hit the free-from mark?
The booming vegan chocolate market has been driven by small, specialist brands. Can the likes of Cadbury also find the bullseye?
- Analysis & Features
Why vegan chocolate is attracting the big bucks
For evidence of the popularity of vegan chocolate, just look at its fundraising efforts
- News
The Grocer kicks off cost of living webinar series
The two webinars will look at the impact on brands and own label
- Comment & Opinion
Alarming fresh food waste is a disaster for society, not just growers
As we report this week, many growers are struggling with “real anxiety” over the impact of the heatwave on harvests
- Analysis & Features
Could collagen be a billion-dollar opportunity for food and drink?
Collagen is the anti-ageing ingredient taking the health and beauty world by storm. Now a host of food and drink brands are looking to make their move