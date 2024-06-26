Entries are now open for The Convenience Awards 2025 as it returns to Manchester.

Taking place on 19 March 2025 at The Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, the ceremony is one of the highlights of the industry calendar, and sees the entire convenience community gather under one roof for a night of celebration and recognition.

Brought to you by Convenience Store, Lumina Intelligence and The Grocer, there are 13 store categories for retailers to enter, including the newly-added Crime Prevention category.

As well as these self-entry categories, the Retailers’ Retailer of the Year Award and the top prize in the sector, Convenience Retailer of the Year, are up for grabs.

The event will also crown the winners of the research-based categories, powered by Lumina Intelligence’s Convenience Tracking Programme, the largest piece of convenience research in the UK.

Editor of Convenience Store, Aidan Fortune, encouraged retailers to get involved. “Taking the awards to Manchester was a huge success and well-received by the industry so we’re pleased to announce that we are returning to the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester for another night of fun, networking and celebration of all things convenience.”

He urged retailers to get their entries in. “We were inundated with entries for the 2024 awards and it was amazing to see so many outstanding stores in the sector. To allow more opportunity for retailers this year, we have split what was previously the New Store/Refit category into two separate awards, and introduced a Crime Prevention category to highlight the work being done by retailers on the serious issue of retail crime.

“Enter now and show off what is great about your business. Provide us with as much detail as possible about why your store should be a finalist at the awards.”

Deadline for entries is Tuesday 3 September 2024.

Enter here