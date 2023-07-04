Winner: Waitrose

With 20 wins – up from the 16 top spots it achieved when it took this title last year – Waitrose’s consistency on service is impressive, all the more so given its availability issues.

Waitrose scored an average of 67.4 out of 100, down slightly on the 68.5 it recorded last year, with its score dropping fractionally in many areas. But it wasn’t alone in this, with average weekly scores falling at every retailer except Morrisons.

Second place went to Tesco with 64.7 points, down from 65.2. This was mainly due to a fall in availability, with Tesco improving shop floor service.

At 62.1, Sainsbury’s was impacted by its checkout score dropping two whole points to 13.5 out of 20.

Morrisons scored 60.3 as store standards improved on last year, while Asda’s score fell three points to 54.8, with availability, checkout service and store standards all declining.

