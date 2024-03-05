The deadline to enter The Grocer Gold Awards has been extended by two weeks, as the search for the 2024 winners continues.

Returning to the Royal Albert Hall once again this summer, entrants will now have until Monday 18 March to enter one (or more) of the 27 awards categories, including two newly titled online awards.

The Online Service of the Year (previously the Online Supermarket of the Year) now incorporates service and delivery providers; while the Specialist Online Service of the Year (previously the Specialist Online Retailer of the Year) now welcomes entries from brands and manufacturers offering direct to consumer fulfilment services, in addition to specialist online grocery retailers and websites.

In total there are 33 awards at stake, including 11 awards for grocery retailers, wholesaler and suppliers; eight awards for brands and products; six initiative awards and four people awards, including the Entrepreneur of the Year, the Store Manager of the Year and The Grocer Cup for outstanding industry achievement. A further four awards are decided through use of exclusive, proprietary third-party data: Britain’s Favourite Supermarket (sponsored by NIQ) and The Grocer 33 awards for service, availability and price (sponsored by Assosia).

A headline sponsor, Alix Partners, has also been announced for the first time. The financial advisory and global consulting firm will sponsor the Supplier of the Year and the Grocer of the Year awards as part of its new package.

Andy Searle, Head of EMEA Consumer Products, AlixPartners said: “When the opportunity to partner on one of the premier UK awards ceremonies, if not THE premier event in the FMCG calendar, it’s a very easy decision to make. We are extremely excited to be the headline sponsors of The Grocer Gold Awards, and look forward to celebrating the best-in-class brands and suppliers, and their unique and innovative ways of reaching, engaging, and delivering to consumers. Best of luck to all entrants!”

The Gold Awards moved to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time last July in a ceremony that included entertainment from English tenor Russell Watson and the Mozart Symphony Orchestra, hosted and co-presented by ex-politician Ed Balls.

Read more:

History was also made in 2023 as Marks & Spencer won Grocer of the Year for the first time ever, with non-alcoholic beer Lucky Saint, Little Moons ice cream, Britvic, Cotswold Fayre and Tout’s among other winners on the night.

The deadline for entries to the Grocer Gold Awards is 18 March. The shortlist will be published on 10 May. The Gold Awards ceremony itself will take place on Tuesday 2 July. To enter, for sponsorship opportunities, and to buy tickets see thegrocergoldawards.co.uk.