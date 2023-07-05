A dazzling list of guests descended on the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the bold and brilliant in retail. Missed out or want to relive the glory? See our rundown of the night in pictures above

The Grocer Gold Awards 2023 was a night of excitement and celebration for the grocery industry. Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers from across the UK gathered to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

One of the most notable winners of the night was M&S Food, which was crowned Grocer of the Year for the first time, while CEO Stuart Machin took the coveted Grocer Cup.

Another big winner of the night was Asda, which took home four top honours, including Own-label Range of the Year and Consumer Initiative of the Year for its bold Just Essentials range and Kids Eat for £1 café meals initiatives.

Hellmann’s also had a successful night, winning Food Brand of the Year for its ‘Cook Clever, Waste Less’ campaign, designed to help alleviate tightening consumer budgets by providing tips on how to save money and prevent food waste.

Ocado won the Recycling Initiative of the Year Award for its development of a world-first digital deposit return scheme trial for milk bottles. This innovative scheme is helping to reduce plastic pollution and make recycling easier for consumers.

Tesco was voted Britain’s Favourite Supermarket for the ninth year straight. Tesco was praised for its wide range of products, its competitive prices, and its convenient online shopping service.

Aldi won Employer of the Year for the second year. Aldi was recognised for its commitment to providing its employees with good wages, benefits, and opportunities for advancement.

Other notable award wins: