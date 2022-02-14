Exceedra
- Promotional Feature
How can suppliers navigate incoming inflation?
Navigating through inflationary times: what strategies can we expect from FMCG leaders and retailers in 2022?
- Promotional Feature
Navigating promotional restrictions on HFSS products
With high-fat, -sugar & -salt (HFSS) legislation on the horizon, it is now more important than ever to measure the effectiveness of promotions and ensure in-store compliance and on-shelf availability, says consumer goods software specialist Exceedra.