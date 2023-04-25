Judges at this year’s Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards have announced the winners of the chilled & frozen tranche.

Retailers, wholesalers and other industry experts came together at the Farm Shop & Deli Show this week to recognise outstanding products.

The judging process considered not only taste but also overall business model, including full value chain and branding to ensure the items were well positioned to sell in the independent sector.

Products were judged across 11 categories: beverages, desserts, deli, condiments & sauces, fermented & smoked foods, meat, non-food, plant-based, preserves, savoury biscuits & snacks, and sweet bakery & confectionery.

See below for all the chilled and frozen products that bagged gold awards.

“We are delighted with the support this scheme has got from producers and buyers alike,” said Giorgio Rigali, head of communications for exhibitions at Farm Shop & Deli Show organiser William Reed, publisher of The Grocer.

“Producers get genuine, informed feedback on the product and their business model, which helps them refine their strategy.”

All ambient products were announced in March ahead of the Farm Shop & Deli Show, while chilled and frozen goods were judged on 23 April, the first day of the show.

Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows, which also includes Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo and the National Convenience Show. Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 23 to 25 April, they encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2023: chilled and frozen winners