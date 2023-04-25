Judges at this year’s Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards have announced the winners of the chilled & frozen tranche.
Retailers, wholesalers and other industry experts came together at the Farm Shop & Deli Show this week to recognise outstanding products.
The judging process considered not only taste but also overall business model, including full value chain and branding to ensure the items were well positioned to sell in the independent sector.
Products were judged across 11 categories: beverages, desserts, deli, condiments & sauces, fermented & smoked foods, meat, non-food, plant-based, preserves, savoury biscuits & snacks, and sweet bakery & confectionery.
See below for all the chilled and frozen products that bagged gold awards.
“We are delighted with the support this scheme has got from producers and buyers alike,” said Giorgio Rigali, head of communications for exhibitions at Farm Shop & Deli Show organiser William Reed, publisher of The Grocer.
“Producers get genuine, informed feedback on the product and their business model, which helps them refine their strategy.”
All ambient products were announced in March ahead of the Farm Shop & Deli Show, while chilled and frozen goods were judged on 23 April, the first day of the show.
Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows, which also includes Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo and the National Convenience Show. Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 23 to 25 April, they encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.
Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2023: chilled and frozen winners
- Kombucha African Mule – Flax & Kale
- Kombucha Dragon Lemonade – Flax & Kale
- Cooking Chorizo – Bellota
- Mudslide Brownie Ice Cream – Brusco Food Group
- Findlater’s Coconut Satay Dip with Lime Leaf Infusion – Findlaters Fine Foods
- Adlington Smoked Ham Joint – Adlington
- Supper Club chicken Tikka Masala – Althams Fine Foods
- Supper Club Cottage Pie – Althams Fine Foods
- Supper Club Lamb Hot Pot – Althams Fine Foods
- Supper Club Lasagne Al Forno – Althams Fine Foods
- Supper Club Macaroni Cheese with Pancetta – Althams Fine Foods
- Supper Club Three Bean Chilli – Althams Fine Foods
- Chocolate Fondant – Fieldfare
- Creamy Chicken, White Wine & Asparagus Puff Pastry Pie – Fieldfare
- Plain Chocolate Chip Cookie – Fieldfare
- Maple Pecan Danish – Fieldfare
- Sweet Waffles – Fieldfare
- Swithland Sparkling Water – Swithland Spring Water
- Swithland Still Water – Swithland Spring Water
- Aubergine Parmigiana – FieldGoods
- Sirloin Steak (Dry Aged) – McKnight & Daughters
- Apricot & Cranberry Pork Pie 450g – Toppings Pies
- Jewelled Huntsman Pork Pie 450g – Toppings Pies
- Mayfield – Alsop & Walker
- Jampas Chorizo Porky Pie – Jampas
- Jampas Traditional Porky Pie – Jampas
