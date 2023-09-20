The search for the best food and drink products in the specialist retailer market is underway.

Entries are now open for the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards, which recognise and reward the standout food and drink the specialist food market has to offer.

The awards are open only to products sold in farm shops, delis and other specialist food retailers. They are judged by independent retailers, wholesaler buyers and other industry experts, and are supported by leading retailers and wholesalers including Booths, Cotswold Fayre, and Kitchen Food Co.

Winning a Farm Shop & Deli Product Award can be a huge boon for a business.

Entrepreneur Tracey Hogarth said winning a gold at this year’s awards for her Nudie Snacks cauliflower crisps has raised awareness of the brand in the farm shop and deli channel.

“It presented us to hundred of independents across the UK who are now proactively asking for us,” she adds.

A successful product is so much more than just the taste, and the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards assess the overall business model of products. Our panel of judges will be reviewing everything about the product including the full value chain and branding, along with taste, ensuring products are not just great-tasting but are set to successfully sell in the independent sector.

In 2024, we will be accepting entries across categories including: beverages, chilled & frozen desserts, chilled deli, condiments & sauces, fermented & smoked foods, meat, non-food, plant-based, preserves, savoury biscuits & snacks and sweet bakery & confectionery.

The Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards winners will be revealed in the lead-up to the Farm Shop & Deli Show, which takes place at the Birmingham NEC from 29 April to 1 May 2024.

The price per entry is £100, and show exhibitors receive an exclusive 50% discount off the cost of entering the awards.

To enter the awards or to register for the show, visit the Farm Shop & Deli Show awards website.

Farm Shop & Deli Show is part of the UK Food & Drink Shows, which are organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed.