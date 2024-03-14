The 74 finalists of the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards have been revealed.

A panel of expert judges from across the specialist food and drink industry whittled down hundreds of entries to select those in the running to be crowned category and regional winners in this year’s awards.

The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, which are championed by Fieldfare and are held in partnership with The Grocer, recognise the UK’s standout independent food and drink stores.

Finalists span 11 retail categories: Baker; Butcher, Cheesemonger; Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Fishmonger, Food Hall, Greengrocer, Online Business; and Independent Local Shop/Village Store. The judges have also selected nine Newcomer of the Year finalists. See below for the full list.

Regional winners will be selected from the category finalists, with the Retailer of the Year, Best in Category, Best in Region and Newcomer of the Year titles also up for grabs.

“We are delighted to champion the Farm Shop & Deli Show Retailer Awards,” said Matt Whelan, managing director of Fieldfare, who was one of the award’s expert judges.

“Having the opportunity to see so many fantastic independent retailers, reviewing the many approaches they take to delivering a wonderful experience for their shoppers, was both a pleasure and challenge.”

The winners of the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards will be announced on Monday 29 April at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, which is part of the UK Food & Drink Shows.

The event, which will take place at the NEC, Birmingham from 29 April to 1 May, encompasses food development, manufacturing, grocery, hospitality, specialist retail, forecourt and convenience retail, wholesale and foodservice.

Expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors and 1,200 exhibitors, it combines five shows:

Farm Shop & Deli Show

Food & Drink Expo

National Convenience Show

The Forecourt Show

The Restaurant Show

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by William Reed, which publishes The Grocer, attendees gain access to all five shows.

Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2024 finalists

Baker

Gorgeous Cheesecakes, Blackpool

Hobbs House Bakery, Chipping Sodbury

Lovingly Artisan Bakery, Kendal

Sett Valley Café, High Peak

Butcher

Broom House Farm Shop, Durham

Eric Lyons, Solihull

Morgans Butchery, Halstead

Oak House Farm, Sproughton, Ipswich

Puddledub, Auchtertool

Roast Mutton, Kendal

The Hollies Farm Shop (Butchery), Tarporley

Cheesemonger

& Caws, Menai Bridge

Cheese Etc, Reading

Crosby Cheese & Charcuterie, Liverpool

The Cheese Locker, Abbots Bromley

Delicatessen

Barbakan Delicatessen, Manchester

Broad Bean Delicatessen, Ludlow

Drapers Lane Delicatessen, Leominster

Forest Deli, Coleford

Rattle Ghyll Fine Food & Deli, Ambleside

The Cheesy Living Co, Leeds

The Norfolk Delicatessen, Hunstanton

Valentina, Reading

Farm Shop – Large

Alder Carr Farm, Ipswich

Bury Lane Farm Shop, Royston

Cobbs Farm Shops, Hungerford

Darts Farm, Exeter

Denstone Hall Farm Shop, Uttoxeter

Farndon Fields Farm, Market Harborough

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge

Friday Street Farm, Saxmundham

High Street Harvest, Craigavon

Low Sizergh Barn, Sizergh

Ludlow Farmshop, Ludlow

Marshall’s Farm Shop, Aberdeen

Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop

Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge

Farm Shop – Small

Applejack Barn, Saltash

Bells Farm Shop Stourport-on-Severn

Church Farm Shop, Norwich

Farm Gate Farm Shop, Easingwold

OG Neagle, Winchester

Quayside Fresh, Looe

Sky Park Farm, West Harting

Fishmonger

Bells Fishmongers, Carlisle

Off The Hook, Wadebridge

Food Hall

Delifonseca Dockside, Liverpool

Macknade Food Hall, Faversham

Oakes Farm Shop, Coventry

The House of Bruar, Blair Atholl

Greengrocer

Elaines Fruit & Veg, Leicester

The Greengrocer Thirsk, Thirsk

Tony’s Continental, London

Independent Local Shop/Village Store

Bulwick Village Shop/The Pickled Shop, Bulwick, Corby

Chilbolton Village Stores, Chilbolton

Hampshire Artisan Foods t/a Hampshire Deli & Farm Shop, Tadley

Honey & Ginger, Bristol

The Village Shop, Charlton Horethorne, Sherborne

Online Business

At Home with Mustard Foods, London

Bath Soft Cheese, Bath

Bay’s Kitchen, Cheltenham

Blas ar Fwyd, Llanrwst

Puddledub, Auchtertool

Tamar Fresh, Saltash

The Artisan Smokehouse, Ipswich

Newcomer