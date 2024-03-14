The 74 finalists of the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards have been revealed.
A panel of expert judges from across the specialist food and drink industry whittled down hundreds of entries to select those in the running to be crowned category and regional winners in this year’s awards.
The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, which are championed by Fieldfare and are held in partnership with The Grocer, recognise the UK’s standout independent food and drink stores.
Finalists span 11 retail categories: Baker; Butcher, Cheesemonger; Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Fishmonger, Food Hall, Greengrocer, Online Business; and Independent Local Shop/Village Store. The judges have also selected nine Newcomer of the Year finalists. See below for the full list.
Regional winners will be selected from the category finalists, with the Retailer of the Year, Best in Category, Best in Region and Newcomer of the Year titles also up for grabs.
“We are delighted to champion the Farm Shop & Deli Show Retailer Awards,” said Matt Whelan, managing director of Fieldfare, who was one of the award’s expert judges.
“Having the opportunity to see so many fantastic independent retailers, reviewing the many approaches they take to delivering a wonderful experience for their shoppers, was both a pleasure and challenge.”
The winners of the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards will be announced on Monday 29 April at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, which is part of the UK Food & Drink Shows.
The event, which will take place at the NEC, Birmingham from 29 April to 1 May, encompasses food development, manufacturing, grocery, hospitality, specialist retail, forecourt and convenience retail, wholesale and foodservice.
Expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors and 1,200 exhibitors, it combines five shows:
- Farm Shop & Deli Show
- Food & Drink Expo
- National Convenience Show
- The Forecourt Show
- The Restaurant Show
By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by William Reed, which publishes The Grocer, attendees gain access to all five shows.
Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2024 finalists
Baker
- Gorgeous Cheesecakes, Blackpool
- Hobbs House Bakery, Chipping Sodbury
- Lovingly Artisan Bakery, Kendal
- Sett Valley Café, High Peak
Butcher
- Broom House Farm Shop, Durham
- Eric Lyons, Solihull
- Morgans Butchery, Halstead
- Oak House Farm, Sproughton, Ipswich
- Puddledub, Auchtertool
- Roast Mutton, Kendal
- The Hollies Farm Shop (Butchery), Tarporley
Cheesemonger
- & Caws, Menai Bridge
- Cheese Etc, Reading
- Crosby Cheese & Charcuterie, Liverpool
- The Cheese Locker, Abbots Bromley
Delicatessen
- Barbakan Delicatessen, Manchester
- Broad Bean Delicatessen, Ludlow
- Drapers Lane Delicatessen, Leominster
- Forest Deli, Coleford
- Rattle Ghyll Fine Food & Deli, Ambleside
- The Cheesy Living Co, Leeds
- The Norfolk Delicatessen, Hunstanton
- Valentina, Reading
Farm Shop – Large
- Alder Carr Farm, Ipswich
- Bury Lane Farm Shop, Royston
- Cobbs Farm Shops, Hungerford
- Darts Farm, Exeter
- Denstone Hall Farm Shop, Uttoxeter
- Farndon Fields Farm, Market Harborough
- Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge
- Friday Street Farm, Saxmundham
- High Street Harvest, Craigavon
- Low Sizergh Barn, Sizergh
- Ludlow Farmshop, Ludlow
- Marshall’s Farm Shop, Aberdeen
- Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop
- Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge
Farm Shop – Small
- Applejack Barn, Saltash
- Bells Farm Shop Stourport-on-Severn
- Church Farm Shop, Norwich
- Farm Gate Farm Shop, Easingwold
- OG Neagle, Winchester
- Quayside Fresh, Looe
- Sky Park Farm, West Harting
Fishmonger
- Bells Fishmongers, Carlisle
- Off The Hook, Wadebridge
Food Hall
- Delifonseca Dockside, Liverpool
- Macknade Food Hall, Faversham
- Oakes Farm Shop, Coventry
- The House of Bruar, Blair Atholl
Greengrocer
- Elaines Fruit & Veg, Leicester
- The Greengrocer Thirsk, Thirsk
- Tony’s Continental, London
Independent Local Shop/Village Store
- Bulwick Village Shop/The Pickled Shop, Bulwick, Corby
- Chilbolton Village Stores, Chilbolton
- Hampshire Artisan Foods t/a Hampshire Deli & Farm Shop, Tadley
- Honey & Ginger, Bristol
- The Village Shop, Charlton Horethorne, Sherborne
Online Business
- At Home with Mustard Foods, London
- Bath Soft Cheese, Bath
- Bay’s Kitchen, Cheltenham
- Blas ar Fwyd, Llanrwst
- Puddledub, Auchtertool
- Tamar Fresh, Saltash
- The Artisan Smokehouse, Ipswich
Newcomer
- Copplestone Farm Shop, Copplestone
- Kami’s West Delicatessen Derby, Liverpool
- Little Trochry Farm, Dunkeld
- Loddington Farm Shop, Maidstone
- Staunton Farm Shop, Havant
- The Cheesy Living Co, Leeds
- The East Street Deli, Wimborne
- Willow Tree Delicatessen, Norwich
- Woodbourne Deli, Douglas
No comments yet