Entries are now open for the annual celebration of Britain’s independent specialist food and drink retailers.

The hunt is on for standout retail businesses in the 2025 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, which are held in partnership with The Grocer and championed by Fieldfare.

Entering the awards free of charge is an opportunity for businesses to raise their profiles within the industry, evaluate their operations through feedback from judges, network with industry peers, and celebrate their success with staff and stakeholders.

“This has been a tremendous accolade for our team,” said Pierce Noonan, co-founder of 2024 Best Small Farm Shop winner Sky Park Farm. “To be acknowledged in this way proves they are on the right track, and will propel them to continue going the extra mile for our customers across every element of the business.”

Many previous entrants have said entering the awards gave them new insight into their businesses. “The entry process gives you an opportunity to think about your business,” said Mark Kacary, MD of Norfolk Deli, named 2024 Best Retailer Delicatessen and Anglia regional winner. “It gives you an opportunity to outline your business, which will probably help you long-term understand your business more.”

Changes for the 2025 awards include revised categories. Awards will be given across six categories and seven regions, as well as for Newcomer of the Year and the ultimate accolade of Retailer of the Year.

The six categories are Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Independent Local Shop/Village Store, Online Business, and Other Specialist Retailer (includes baker, butcher, cheesemonger, fishmonger, food hall and greengrocer).

Regional winners will be awarded for Anglia, Midlands, north of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, south of England and Wales.

A panel of expert judges from across the industry will evaluate initiatives the retailers have implemented over the past 12 months to develop and grow their business.

“What I am looking for is to learn about you and your story,” said co-chair of judges Elaine Lemm. “It could be about the people that you work with, it may be the product, the producers, it could be your history and heritage. Through your story I can learn about you, your business and the people you work with.”

A new entry form has been introduced for 2025 that indicates to entrants the points allocated per question, and how they can maximise them.

To enter, visit the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards website and complete the free online entry form before Friday 27 September 2024.

The winners will be revealed at the Farm Shop & Deli Show from 7-9 April 2025 at NEC Birmingham.

In addition to Fieldfare, the 2025 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards are supported by Fabulous Farm Shops, Farm Retail Association and Go Jute.