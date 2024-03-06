By David Burrows davidburrowswriter@gmail.com

Publishing: 13 April 2024



Advertising deadline: 29 March 2024



Submissions deadline: 23 March 2024

A leading canned food supplier which owns two of the top ten brands is in the middle of a takeover. How could its sale affect these brands, and the broader canned category? Could we be headed for a shakeup?

Looming sale: With new ownership a likely possibility for a couple of the largest players in the category, how might things change for the affected brands? Could the sale lead to a cash influx and NPD? Is any rebranding likely? Might other brands be able to edge in while the transaction remains in limbo? What happens if the sale falls through?

Volume bright spots: Ambient Veg, Ambient Vegetarian and Prepared Peas & Beans are in volume growth. Why are shoppers picking up more of these versus other items? Can other areas replicate what they’re doing?

Growing retail share: Unsurprisingly, discounters Aldi and Lidl have gained market share in the category – but so has M&S. What’s behind their success? And how much have retailers’ prices gone up in this category?

Own label rise: How have own label products managed to keep prices down (relative to brands), and slightly grow volumes, despite inflation rises? Can they continue this strategy? And should brands try to follow suit?

Input costs: How are high ingredient costs and material costs for cans affecting product prices, and ultimately, the consumer?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.