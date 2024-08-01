Focus On: Batteries
Publishing: 7 September 2024
Advertising deadline: 23 August 2024
Submissions deadline: 16 August 2024
Battery brands are up against a number of consumer demands, from safety to sustainability. This January, Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Jo Gideon MP called for higher safety standards. So, what steps are battery makers taking to ensure their products are safe – and how have brands responded? Which ones are leading the way?
Button batteries: In particular, these have come under scrutiny of late. What are button batteries? How widely are they used – and in which appliances and toys?
Campaign for safety: What are brands doing to make batteries safer, particularly for children? Are there any standout examples of brands on this issue?
Consumer trends: Do batteries affect which toys or appliances consumers purchase? Are battery brands working on strengthening their value proposition?
Sustainability: How are brands working to make batteries more sustainable?
