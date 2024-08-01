Focus On: Batteries

By George Nott george.nott@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 7 September 2024

Advertising deadline: 23 August 2024

Submissions deadline: 16 August 2024

Battery brands are up against a number of consumer demands, from safety to sustainability. This January, Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Jo Gideon MP called for higher safety standards. So, what steps are battery makers taking to ensure their products are safe – and how have brands responded? Which ones are leading the way?

Button batteries: In particular, these have come under scrutiny of late. What are button batteries? How widely are they used – and in which appliances and toys?

Campaign for safety: What are brands doing to make batteries safer, particularly for children? Are there any standout examples of brands on this issue?

Consumer trends: Do batteries affect which toys or appliances consumers purchase? Are battery brands working on strengthening their value proposition?

Sustainability: How are brands working to make batteries more sustainable?