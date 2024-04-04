By Emma Weinbren emma.weinbren@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 11 May 2024

Advertising Deadline: 26 April 2024

Submissions Deadline: 19 April 2024

Change is afoot in bread. In the last month, a couple of the UK’s big bakeries have been put up for sale; a bread wholesaler is being bought out; and one of the largest brands in bread is under new management. Given all this movement in the category, what is the future of the bread titans? Who is gaining ground, and who is falling behind? How are they adapting to changing needs in the category and where have challengers got the upper hand?

Rolls vs loaves: Consumers are seeking out more than standard white loaves, opting for buns, rolls and wraps over the traditional loaf. Can brands do more to boost their core offering? How can loaves be made more attractive, particularly amid cost rises?

Retailers: Where are people buying their bread and why? How have patterns changed recently – and what strategies have worked to draw shoppers? What’s going on in in-store bakeries and how are people changing their habits?

Branded vs own label: Own label innovation in the last 12 months has outpaced that of brands, with Asda responsible for a third of NPD in the category. What are brands and retailers doing to innovate?

Heath and HFSS: How are brands continuing to reformulate to meet demands for healthier bread as well as new government requirements? How is the trend for gut health impacting the category?

Morning goods: Even as bread volumes have fallen, much of pastry is doing well. Why are croissants and donuts in volume increase? In particular, two of the top ten brands have increased unit sales by more than 100% – how are they managing such strong sales?

Innovation: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.