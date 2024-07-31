Focus On: CBD

In late July, CBD brands got a major boost after the Food Standards Agency gave a positive safety assessment to more than 2,500 products. They now pass to the ‘risk management’ phase of the FSA’s novel foods application process. How will the recent move affect the category? Will it encourage greater distribution? And can it spur a wave of innovation?

FSA guidance change: What is the current FSA guidance? How has it changed in the past year? What does it enable CBD brands to do? How much of a game changer is it for NPD?

In retailers: How have brands been selling CBD drinks and other products until now? For products already in retailers, how does the legislation affect their offer?

Risk assessment phase: Which products are passing through risk assessment? Are any surging ahead? How does this affect their futures? Who is likeliest to have the first products authorised for sale?

Brands: Some CBD brands are pivoting to more holistic wellness and bringing out non-CBD products. Who are they and what/why are they developing out past CBD?