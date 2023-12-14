By Matt Chittock

Publishing: 20 January

Advertising deadline: 9 January

Submissions deadline: 5 January

Breakfast is heading for a big bust up. As many of the major brands lose share to own label, challenger brands are winning new listings and climbing up the bestsellers lists. In October, Premier Foods snapped up protein cereals challenger Fuel10K for £34m, vowing to make the brand a “major entry” in the breakfast market. So, how much of a splash can these brands make in cereals? And what are the market-leaders doing to return to growth?

Cost inflation and shrinkflation: To what extent have manufacturers been burned by cost increases? How have they dealt with them? Have they passed them on to shoppers? Are they shrinking packs?

Health: To what extent have brands been playing the health card to attract shoppers? And do their health claims stack up?

Own label v brands: This feature will pay close attention to the dynamic between brands and own label in this category? Who’s gaining share?

Health: A new wave of ‘healthier’ cereal brands are looking to shake up cereals with products billed ad being low in sugar and high in protein and fibre. How do they achieve such nutritional profiles? What sweeteners do they use? And are there any drawbacks of using such ingredients?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.