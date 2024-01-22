By Vince Bamford

What does it take to grow a brand in the cooking sauces and meal kits category? Despite falling volumes and growing own-label sales, several high-profile brands and challengers are managing to grow. How? What role are price, promotions marketing, merchandising, the vogue for certain cuisines and convenience, playing?

Brands v own label: We will explore the dynamic between brands and own label in cooking sauces and meal kits. Which retailers are pushing own label particularly hard? How can brands compete?

Can cooking sauces really do posh? A growing number of brands reckon they can. How are they doing? What role do higher-tier own label lines play in this part of the market?

Retail channels: We will explore how cooking sauces and meal kits are faring in different retail channels, from independent, symbol group and multiple convenience retailers to larger supermarkets. How do the performance of different brands and formats vary from channel to channel?

Innovation: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.