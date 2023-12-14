By Rob Brown

Publishing: 20 January 2024

Advertising deadline: 9 January 2023

Submissions deadline: 5 January 2023

The Easter bunny is going to need a bigger hutch. “In the face of the cost-of-living crisis, we’ve seen distribution losses impacting gifting segments across Easter gifting,” says NIQ senior analytics executive Lauren Hollis. So how is the squeeze on shelf space changing how the big chocolate brands are approaching one of the most sales opportunities? How were sales in 2023 and what’s in store for 2024?

Merchandising: How are Easter eggs and other treats being merchandised after HFSS made front-of-store locations off-limits? How are retailers and brands looking to lure people down the main aisle?

Cost inflation and shrinkflation: To what extent have manufacturers been burned by cost increases? How have they dealt with them? Have they passed them on to shoppers? Are they shrinking packs?

Own label v brands: This feature will pay close attention to the dynamic between brands and own label in this category? Who’s gaining share?

Innovation: Analysis of the latest innovations for Easter and spring will be central to this piece. We will be profiling eight new launches in a separate box.