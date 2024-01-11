By Tom Woolman

This time last year, the UK egg industry was in crisis. Producers were ceasing production in response to soaring costs and dwindling margins and retailers were importing eggs from Europe to meet demand (as we reported in December, Sainsbury’s sold more than £5m in Italian eggs last year). Since then, many of the major supermarkets have pledged to invest millions in UK egg supplies and Defra has begun a review of the industry focused on ending unfair practices. So, what’s changed since the rationing of a year ago? What lessons have been learned?

Branded eggs: Branded egg sales have boomed in the past year; own-label volumes have fallen by 2.9% while branded volumes grew 13.6%1 (albeit from a much smaller base). Why is this? How have branded suppliers sought to capitalise on recent market conditions and to what extent are they driving value back into the category?

Supply chain investment: Tesco and Morrisons are among the retailers to have announced investment programmes aimed at safeguarding UK egg supply. How is this money being spent? When will these programmes bear fruit? And what are other retailers doing?

Defra supply review: Defra launched an egg industry revuew in October with the aim of ending unfair trading practices. The move was widely welcomed by industry bosses. So, what progress has been made? When will the results of the review be made public and what is it likely to recommend?

Eggstraordinary eggs: We will look at the rise of value-added eggs – products such as eggs with richer yolks, eggs from rare breeds and other species such as ducks and geese. How are sales faring, how much are they selling for and what are producers doing to promote such products?

