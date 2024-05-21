Focus On: Fresh Produce

By Grace Duncan grace.duncan@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 22 June 2024

Advertising deadline: 7 June 2024

Submissions deadline: 31 May 2024

Retailers have recently doubled down on promoting their Buy British offerings, showcasing domestic fruits and vegetables on their sites and in stores. The category has also gotten more attention from Whitehall, with the government investing into shoring up UK producers and fortify domestic supply chains. But as growers face numerous challenges and production has been in decline, are the industry and government doing enough to turn the tide? What can be done – and what steps are already being taken – to futureproof UK production of fruit and vegetables?

Government boost: The UK government recently launched a new raft of support to growers during the Farm to Fork Summit. But there are still concerns over the seasonal worker scheme; many growers have not been protected by the flood support, and there are concerns too many are moving away from food production to meet sustainability targets. So is the government doing enough to ensure greater security for growers – what else might it do? And what might a new government do on this front?

Retailer relationships: Supermarkets are emphasising their Buy British credentials, but what are they doing to stop growers shutting down? Why have some growers closed in the recent year?

Consumers: How much does the UK consumer care about buying British? Are they willing to pay more for domestic products?

Growers: What can growers themselves do to remain profitable and maintain UK fruit and veg supply? Have any been especially successful – and why?

Soft fruit: Soft fruits are doing well, but could UK growers be able to produce enough to create an export market?

Innovation: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of eac