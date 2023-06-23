By Rob Brown rob_j_a_brown@hotmail.com

Publishing: 29 July 2023

Advertising deadline: 14 July 2023

Submissions deadline: 7 July 2023

Halloween can be pretty heavy on the plastic. Wrapped single sweets, disposable costumes and gimmicky trinkets mean it isn’t the most environmentally friendly event. And yet a majority of consumers say that sustainability will factor into their purchasing, according to Vypr. It’s something that retailers and suppliers should bear in mind as they consider their offerings for the season. So how can Halloween become more sustainable in UK grocery stores? How are health considerations playing into the event? And how are ranges being adapted in light of the cost-of-living crisis?

Sustainability: With a majority of shoppers considering environmental impact in their Halloween purchasing, how can retailers and suppliers adapt?

Health: Almost half of shoppers say that health is important to them in Halloween purchasing. For a season associated with treating it’s a challenge. So how the sector respond?

Cost-of-living: As a source of cheap treats, Halloween seems well set up to profit in straitened times. So how can retailers make the most of the event during the cost-of-living crisis?

Brand displays: Previous years have seen brands being inventive with in-store displays at Halloween. What plans are being drawn up for 2023?

Retailer displays: How are retailers setting out their stalls for Halloween this year? What factors and trends are in focus?

2022 in review: Last year there were fears that inflationary pressure and HFSS rules would scupper Halloween’s post-Covid revival. How did things go?

Limited editions: Vypr’s research suggests shoppers are still enthusiastic about limited editions. How are brands pitching their limited editions this year?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each