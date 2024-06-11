By Daniel Selwood

It’s the perfect environment for a home baking revival. The rising cost of living has prompted an increase in scratch cooking to save money. At the same time, consumers are being urged to avoid UPF wherever they can – and instead plump for home-baked options. In this environment, volume sales of home baking lines have risen 4%. So who are the big winners from this trend? Which sub-categories are gaining most ground? And can this momentum continue?

Market picture: Home baking is in encouraging value and volume growth. What has driven this turnaround in fortunes on last year? To what extent are the UPF debate and cost of living crisis fuelling this increase in sales? What other factors are involved?

Sweet versus savoury baking: Which area of the market is seeing most growth? What kind of items are people baking most: i.e. bread, cakes etc?

Trends: Nostalgia, floral decorations and world cuisine are tipped to be big in baking this year. What part are trends playing in the way people bake?

Brands: Some of the big brands are declining in volume, despite the growth in home baking. Why is this? And how are they looking to recapture sales?

Own label: As inflation hits home, own label sales are growing ahead of the market. What are the retailers doing to keep this momentum? And which supermarket stands out for its home baking efforts?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.