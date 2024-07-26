Focus On: Hot Drinks and Cold Brew

By Rob Brown

Publishing: 31 August 2024

Advertising deadline: 16 August 2024

Submissions deadline: 9 August 2024

FEATURE ONE: Coffee and tea

Brits are embracing wellness – even when it comes to their daily coffee. From the proliferation of decaffeinated options to the launch of plant-based substitutes and vitamin-infused brews, our morning coffee is increasingly so much more than just a cup of joe. So, what are the emerging trends? How are brands responding?

Coffee substitutes: The rise of “better for you” beverage options has boosted the demand for coffee alternatives as well as coffees with health claims. There’s also functional coffee using mushrooms. What are the innovations here?

Indulgent coffee: While indulging in a sweet, creamy beverage might seem like the opposite of a health trend, some consumers are switching from higher calorie desserts and treats to an indulgent coffee, according to Kantar analysis. Which products are catering to the demand?

Health teas: In tea too, the health trend is going strong, with sales of decaf teas and herbal options in volume growth, according to Kantar’s take-home data. Which products are being launched in this area? Is this wellness halo something that makers of black tea can use to promote its health benefits?

Climate change: While consumer tastes shape the category, so do costs – and with one leading brand warning that coffee prices are due to rise even further from current record highs, how is the category responding? What can they do to mitigate against rising costs? And will consumers inevitably need to pay more for their brews? What impact has climate change had on tea production and supply?

Specialty teas: Bubble tea is doing well, with shops cropping up at pace across the UK. What’s behind the trend? How is it translating into retail?

Innovations: We will profile four new premium products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.

FEATURE TWO: RTD Coffee

RTD coffee tends to be bought as an indulgence and pick-me-up. But with two in five consumers trying to cut down on caffeine, there’s an opportunity for RTD brands in afternoon and evening consumption. Can RTD brands tap into the decaf market? Which brands are launching lower caffeine and decaf RTD coffees? Have they seen a boost in sales later in the day for these products?

Decaf coffee: How much has the decaf coffee market increased – and can it continue to grow? How does this translate into RTDs, which typically deliver a caffeine boost? Is it more difficult to sell decaf in RTD format?

High protein boom: Protein is going strong in RTD coffee, with many brands launching new products within the last year that target shoppers who want to boost their protein intake. What are these products and how are they selling? Is there more growth in the high-protein coffee category?

Top brands: The largest high street coffee shops are fast expanding into RTDs. How have these brands driven growth?

Ambient vs chilled: Both chilled and ambient RTD have grown steadily in values and volumes, according to NIQ data. But for ambient, the gains have been bigger. What’s driving this – is it just down to lower prices? Is that trend likely to continue?

Flavours: Caramel coffee has been a hit with consumers. Which other flavours are most popular? And which ones do brands expect to take off in the coming year?

Cold brew: Twenty seven percent of Brits say they drink larger quantities of coffee when it is prepared cold than when it is prepared hot. How are brands catering to these preferences?

Innovations: We will profile four new premium products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.