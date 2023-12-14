By Rob Brown

Publishing: 14 January 2024

Advertising deadline: 19 December 2023

Submissions deadline: 18 December 2023

Peanut butter and honey are defying the downward trend in grocery volumes. Sales of the former are up 5.4% on volumes up 0.6%; the latter is up 0.8% on volumes up 1.1%. Meanwhile, sales of jams and marmalades have surged by 12.7% on steep price rises; volumes have fallen 4.3% [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023]. What’s going on? What’s fuelling peanut butter and honey’s growth? Why is jam in decline? And can jam makers learn anything from their peers in peanut butter and honey?

Cost inflation and shrinkflation: To what extent have manufacturers been burned by cost increases? How have they dealt with them? Have they passed them on to consumers? Are they shrinking pack?

Health: To what extent have brands been playing the health card to attract shoppers? And do their health claims stack up?

Own label v brands: This feature will pay close attention to the dynamic between brands and own label in this category? Who’s gaining share?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.