Despite concerns over sugar, and shoppers turning to own label, some players – particularly smoothies brands and those in the burgeoning health shots market – are managing to grow. How are they managing to defy the downturn? What are those in decline doing to turn things around? And what’s the outlook for the coming year?

A shot in the arm? Health shots are winning growing distribution. Do they really have a future or are they just a fad? How big is the market? How big can it get? Which brands are leading the charge? What challenges are they facing and how are they looking to overcome them?

Retail channels: This feature will explore how juices and smoothies are faring in different retail channels. How do the performances of different, products brands and formats vary from channel to channel and what are the reasons for these?

Raw materials: Orange juice supplies are being squeezed hard by poor harvests in Brazil and Florida, ongoing disruptions to supply chains, climate change and war in Europe and the Middle East. Inevitably, cost prices have been sent skywards. What does this mean for retail prices? What are growers, juice suppliers and retailers doing to mitigate the impact of all this?

Health: This feature will also explore how juice and smoothie players are looking to tap health trends through their product formulations. Which trends – for example gut health, certain vitamins and minerals, protein, etc – carry most weight with consumers right now?

Formats: This feature will also explore how juice and smoothie packaging formats are changing, both in terms of the materials used and the size of packs. What impact is soaring inflation having on the size of packs (are they getting bigger or smaller to deliver savings, for example)? How are packaging material preferences changing and why?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.